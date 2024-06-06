Ajit Pawar Holds Crucial NCP MLA Meet Post Lok Sabha Setback
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gathered NCP MLAs to discuss the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. The NCP secured only one seat, losing the significant Baramati seat. The meeting aimed to analyze the political situation and strategize for future elections.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar convened a significant meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs on Thursday, following the party's underwhelming performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.
The NCP managed to clinch just one seat, Raigad, a loss compounded by the defeat in Baramati where NCP(SP) sitting MP Supriya Sule successfully retained her position, overcoming Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra. During the discussions, Ajit Pawar, NCP national president, was joined by party working president Praful Patel and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, who secured victory in Raigad.
Out of 41 party MLAs, around five were absent, citing reasons ranging from overseas commitments, such as Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, to health issues. The leaders collectively delved into the current political landscape and assessed the party's performance across the four Lok Sabha constituencies it contested within the state.
