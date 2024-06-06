Ajit Pawar Holds Crucial NCP MLA Meet Post Lok Sabha Setback

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar convened a significant meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs on Thursday, following the party's underwhelming performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The NCP managed to clinch just one seat, Raigad, a loss compounded by the defeat in Baramati where NCP(SP) sitting MP Supriya Sule successfully retained her position, overcoming Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra. During the discussions, Ajit Pawar, NCP national president, was joined by party working president Praful Patel and state unit chief Sunil Tatkare, who secured victory in Raigad.

Out of 41 party MLAs, around five were absent, citing reasons ranging from overseas commitments, such as Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, to health issues. The leaders collectively delved into the current political landscape and assessed the party's performance across the four Lok Sabha constituencies it contested within the state.

