NDA Gears Up for Modi's Third Term Amid Ministerial Deliberations

Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are scheduled to convene on Friday to officially elect Narendra Modi as their leader, setting the stage for his oath-taking ceremony as prime minister for a third consecutive term, likely to take place on Sunday.

Upon Modi's election, senior alliance members, including TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, will present President Droupadi Murmu with a list of parliamentarians supporting him. With 293 MPs in the NDA, the alliance comfortably surpasses the majority mark.

Senior BJP leaders met at their national president J P Nadda's residence to deliberate on ministerial berths and other coalition issues, while the regional party JD(U) pushed for key positions to reclaim lost ground in Bihar.

