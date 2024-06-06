NDA Gears Up for Modi's Third Term Amid Ministerial Deliberations
Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are set to meet to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as prime minister for a third term. Senior leaders are in discussions over ministerial positions and coalition demands.
Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are scheduled to convene on Friday to officially elect Narendra Modi as their leader, setting the stage for his oath-taking ceremony as prime minister for a third consecutive term, likely to take place on Sunday.
Upon Modi's election, senior alliance members, including TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar, will present President Droupadi Murmu with a list of parliamentarians supporting him. With 293 MPs in the NDA, the alliance comfortably surpasses the majority mark.
Senior BJP leaders met at their national president J P Nadda's residence to deliberate on ministerial berths and other coalition issues, while the regional party JD(U) pushed for key positions to reclaim lost ground in Bihar.
