Global Leaders to Grace Modi's Historic Third Swearing-In

Top leaders from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Bhutan, Nepal, Mauritius, and Seychelles are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this weekend, authoritative sources revealed on Thursday.

India has extended invitations to prominent leaders, including Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, for the event. The ceremony is scheduled for June 9 and is part of Modi's historic third consecutive term as Prime Minister, following the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's win of 293 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

The guest list highlights India's 'Neighbourhood First Policy' and strategic emphasis on vital Indian Ocean island nations. The invitation to Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu is particularly noteworthy given the recent strain in India-Maldives relations. Muizzu's administration, known for its pro-China stance, requested the withdrawal of Indian military personnel shortly after his inauguration last year.

