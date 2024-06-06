Mamata Banerjee Returns to Office: Administrative Overhaul Post-Elections

In a significant move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returned to her office at the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday after a hiatus of nearly two-and-a-half months.

Her return marks the end of the Model Code of Conduct, which was in effect due to the recent elections. During her visit, Banerjee chaired important administrative meetings aimed at bringing stability to the state machinery.

According to a senior official, meetings focused on reinstating officials displaced by the Election Commission. 'The Chief Minister has addressed the officials and issued the necessary directives,' the official confirmed.

