Mamata Banerjee Returns to Office: Administrative Overhaul Post-Elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended her office at Nabanna after two-and-a-half months, holding crucial administrative meetings. This follows the lifting of the Model Code of Conduct after elections. Officials transferred by the Election Commission will be reinstated to their former positions.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-06-2024 22:39 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 22:39 IST
In a significant move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returned to her office at the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday after a hiatus of nearly two-and-a-half months.

Her return marks the end of the Model Code of Conduct, which was in effect due to the recent elections. During her visit, Banerjee chaired important administrative meetings aimed at bringing stability to the state machinery.

According to a senior official, meetings focused on reinstating officials displaced by the Election Commission. 'The Chief Minister has addressed the officials and issued the necessary directives,' the official confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

