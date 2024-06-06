Chhattisgarh Awaits Ministerial Berths: CM's Hope for BJP MPs

In a statement filled with optimism, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai voiced his hope that BJP MPs from the state would receive ministerial roles in the central government. However, he acknowledged that the ultimate decision rests with the Prime Minister. Sai made these remarks while speaking to reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur before his departure for Delhi.

BJP had a triumphant performance in the recently concluded general elections, securing 10 out of 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh, whereas the Congress managed to win just one seat.

Sai indicated that newly elected MPs from Chhattisgarh would be attending a meeting in Delhi, along with party leaders and chief ministers from other BJP-ruled states. He underscored the significant attendance, which includes party state unit presidents and deputy chief ministers.

