Naveen Patnaik Vows to Lead BJD Amidst Electoral Defeat

BJD president Naveen Patnaik assured his party leaders of his continued leadership despite their electoral defeat. BJD lost both state assembly and Lok Sabha seats in Odisha. Patnaik emphasized the party's past governance achievements and pledged to continue serving the people. A committee will investigate the election loss.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-06-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 23:11 IST
BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sought to rejuvenate the spirits of his defeated party members, assuring them of his unwavering leadership.

After 24 years in power, Patnaik's BJD faced a significant setback, failing to secure a majority in the Odisha assembly and losing all Lok Sabha seats.

Patnaik convened a meeting at his residence, Naveen Niwas, with the 62 MLAs and 12 MPs who lost in the 2024 elections. Party members requested Patnaik to continue leading from the front, which he affirmed, emphasizing his role as the BJD's ultimate leader.

Organizational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, who himself lost a critical Lok Sabha seat to BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan, echoed Patnaik's sentiments. Das conveyed Patnaik's message that there was no cause for regret, highlighting the transformative impact the BJD's 24-year rule had on Odisha.

Despite the electoral defeat, Patnaik promised that the party would keep serving the public while in opposition. A committee has been formed to investigate the causes behind the electoral loss. Absent from the meeting was Patnaik's close aide, V K Pandian, reportedly on a directive tour to Delhi by Patnaik.

Party spokesperson Sasmit Patra dismissed media rumors about Pandian's absence, clarifying that the aide was in Delhi, not absent for ulterior reasons. The BJP's sweep in Odisha resulted in 78 assembly seats, relegating BJD to 51 and the Congress to 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

