Macron Pledges Mirage Jets to Ukraine; New Phase in Eastern Conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed on Thursday that France will extend its support to Ukraine by providing Mirage combat aircraft to reinforce the country's defenses against Russian aggression. Macron's statement followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to France, where he joined world leaders in commemorating the D-Day invasion and sought further Western assistance.

Macron explained on French public broadcaster that the delivery of the French-made Mirage 2005 combat aircraft, coupled with training for Ukrainian pilots, aims to enhance Ukraine's capability to protect its soil and airspace from Russian attacks. This collaboration is seen as pivotal for Ukraine, currently engaged in a significant battle along its eastern front.

The announcement arrives amidst growing tensions, with Ukrainian drones striking an oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region and a fuel depot in Belgorod. These strikes are part of a broader strategy to disrupt the Kremlin's military logistics. Meanwhile, NATO allies have affirmed their stance on permitting Ukraine to use supplied weapons against Russian targets, potentially changing the dynamics of the ongoing conflict.

