Left Menu

Macron Pledges Mirage Jets to Ukraine; New Phase in Eastern Conflict

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France will supply Ukraine with Mirage combat aircraft to bolster its defense against Russia. This announcement came as Ukrainian President Zelenskyy attended D-Day commemorations in France. The move coincides with intensified conflicts in eastern Ukraine and Ukrainian drone strikes in Russian border regions.

PTI | Khariv | Updated: 07-06-2024 02:06 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 02:06 IST
Macron Pledges Mirage Jets to Ukraine; New Phase in Eastern Conflict
Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron revealed on Thursday that France will extend its support to Ukraine by providing Mirage combat aircraft to reinforce the country's defenses against Russian aggression. Macron's statement followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to France, where he joined world leaders in commemorating the D-Day invasion and sought further Western assistance.

Macron explained on French public broadcaster that the delivery of the French-made Mirage 2005 combat aircraft, coupled with training for Ukrainian pilots, aims to enhance Ukraine's capability to protect its soil and airspace from Russian attacks. This collaboration is seen as pivotal for Ukraine, currently engaged in a significant battle along its eastern front.

The announcement arrives amidst growing tensions, with Ukrainian drones striking an oil refinery in Russia's Rostov region and a fuel depot in Belgorod. These strikes are part of a broader strategy to disrupt the Kremlin's military logistics. Meanwhile, NATO allies have affirmed their stance on permitting Ukraine to use supplied weapons against Russian targets, potentially changing the dynamics of the ongoing conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024