US Backs Modi Amid China's Protest Over Taiwan Greetings

In a diplomatic fracas that has captured international attention, the United States has stepped in to support Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid Chinese protests over his recent exchange of greetings with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te.

China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, lodged a formal complaint against Modi's comments on closer ties with Taiwan, urging India to resist what it called Taipei's 'political calculations.' Modi's comments were in response to a congratulatory message from Lai on Modi's election victory.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller defended the exchange, asserting that such congratulatory messages are 'the normal course of diplomatic business.' This move underlines the United States' stance on diplomatic communications despite China's opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)