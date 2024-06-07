Left Menu

US Backs Modi Amid China's Protest Over Taiwan Greetings

The US has defended the exchange of congratulatory messages between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, as part of normal diplomatic business. China protested Modi’s comments about closer ties with Taiwan, urging India to resist Taiwan's political manoeuvres.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:16 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 10:16 IST
US Backs Modi Amid China's Protest Over Taiwan Greetings
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • United States

In a diplomatic fracas that has captured international attention, the United States has stepped in to support Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid Chinese protests over his recent exchange of greetings with Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te.

China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, lodged a formal complaint against Modi's comments on closer ties with Taiwan, urging India to resist what it called Taipei's 'political calculations.' Modi's comments were in response to a congratulatory message from Lai on Modi's election victory.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller defended the exchange, asserting that such congratulatory messages are 'the normal course of diplomatic business.' This move underlines the United States' stance on diplomatic communications despite China's opposition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024