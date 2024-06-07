Left Menu

Congress Slams Relocation of Iconic Statues from Parliament Premises

The Congress has criticized the relocation of statues of iconic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar from prominent locations in the Parliament premises, accusing the government of attempting to curb democratic protests. The Lok Sabha Secretariat claims the move is to create a more coherent space for visitors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 10:57 IST
  • India

In a sharp critique, the Congress party has condemned the relocation of statues of revered historical figures, including Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, from prime spots within the Parliament premises.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the statues have been moved to limit spaces for democratic protests traditionally held by opposition parties.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat, however, contends that the statues have been relocated to a 'Prerna Sthal' for better visitor access and educational purposes. Opposition leaders remain skeptical, framing the move as a tactic to stifle dissent against the Modi government.

