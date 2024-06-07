Congress Slams Relocation of Iconic Statues from Parliament Premises
The Congress has criticized the relocation of statues of iconic leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar from prominent locations in the Parliament premises, accusing the government of attempting to curb democratic protests. The Lok Sabha Secretariat claims the move is to create a more coherent space for visitors.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique, the Congress party has condemned the relocation of statues of revered historical figures, including Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, from prime spots within the Parliament premises.
According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the statues have been moved to limit spaces for democratic protests traditionally held by opposition parties.
The Lok Sabha Secretariat, however, contends that the statues have been relocated to a 'Prerna Sthal' for better visitor access and educational purposes. Opposition leaders remain skeptical, framing the move as a tactic to stifle dissent against the Modi government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Blasts BJP over Constitution Changes Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Education Spectrum of Lok Sabha Candidates Revealed
Maharashtra writes letter to EC, demands relaxation in Lok Sabha poll code due to drought
TMC Alleges West Bengal Governor's Bias in Lok Sabha Elections
Modi Slams INDIA Bloc at Haryana Rally Ahead of Key Lok Sabha Polls