Left Menu

Karnataka ST Welfare Minister Resigns Amid Fraud Allegations

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra amid allegations of illegal money transfer from a state-run Corporation. The resignation follows accusations linked to a fraud case involving Rs 87 crore, which also led to an employee's suicide.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-06-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 11:27 IST
Karnataka ST Welfare Minister Resigns Amid Fraud Allegations
B Nagendra
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra with immediate effect, as stated by the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Nagendra's resignation comes in the wake of serious allegations involving the illegal transfer of funds from a state-run Corporation. The Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, had recommended that the Governor accept the resignation, according to a Raj Bhavan communiqué.

The allegations concern fund misappropriation amounting to Rs 87 crore within the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited. An employee, Chandrashekhar P, had committed suicide, leaving a note where he claimed significant pressure from higher-ups to transfer the funds. Both the state government and CBI have filed FIRs on the matter.

Nagendra, who also holds the Youth Empowerment and Sports portfolio, is allegedly implicated in the fraud case, the communique noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024