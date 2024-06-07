Karnataka ST Welfare Minister Resigns Amid Fraud Allegations
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra amid allegations of illegal money transfer from a state-run Corporation. The resignation follows accusations linked to a fraud case involving Rs 87 crore, which also led to an employee's suicide.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B Nagendra with immediate effect, as stated by the Raj Bhavan on Friday.
Nagendra's resignation comes in the wake of serious allegations involving the illegal transfer of funds from a state-run Corporation. The Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, had recommended that the Governor accept the resignation, according to a Raj Bhavan communiqué.
The allegations concern fund misappropriation amounting to Rs 87 crore within the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited. An employee, Chandrashekhar P, had committed suicide, leaving a note where he claimed significant pressure from higher-ups to transfer the funds. Both the state government and CBI have filed FIRs on the matter.
Nagendra, who also holds the Youth Empowerment and Sports portfolio, is allegedly implicated in the fraud case, the communique noted.
