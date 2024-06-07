Proposal to name PM Modi as Leader of Lok Sabha, NDA is voice of country: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the proposal to name Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of the Lok Sabha, leader of the BJP and NDA Parliamentary Party is the voice of the country. Supporting the proposal which was introduced by senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh at the NDA Parliamentary meeting, Amit Shah said, "This proposal is not only the desire of the people sitting here. This is the proposal of 140 crore people in the country. This is the voice of the country that PM Modi leads the country for the next 5 years."

On the occasion, Rajnath Singh said that the NDA government received praise from all over the world due to the efficient government being run by Prime Minister Modi. "As his colleague in the Cabinet, not just me, but all the countrymen have witnessed Modi Ji's efficiency, efficiency, foresight and authenticity. It is a matter of happiness for all of us that the service he has rendered to the nation during the last 10 years under the NDA government is being appreciated not only in India but all over the world," he said.

In the meeting held at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament building, the Prime Minister was welcomed with chants of 'Modi Modi'. As he arrived to join the meeting, the Prime Minister respectfully touched the Constitution of India with his forehead. At the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said now all the pending works in Bihar will be completed.

"It is a very good thing that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you (PM Modi). You will be swearing in as the Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do it today itself. Whenever you take the oath, we will be with you. We will all work together under your leadership," he said. BJP MP-elect Nitin Gadkari, JD(S) MP-elect HD Kumaraswamy, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) National President Chirag Paswan, Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, HAM(S) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi were among others who supported the proposal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan also shared a candid moment at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting. After the NDA Parliamentary meeting, NDA leaders will go to Rashtrapati Bhavan and submit their letter of support to the President.

On Wednesday, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. PM Modi later said that NDA will work towards building a developed India. Meanwhile, Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9, according to sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)