Farooq Abdullah Hails End of 'Dictatorship,' Sees Stronger Opposition in New Lok Sabha

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, declared on Friday that the era of 'dictatorship' is over, anticipating a more robust opposition in the newly elected Lok Sabha.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asserted that the people's verdict has safeguarded the Constitution.

'This time, the opposition will be strong. During my tenure in Parliament, we were weak and had no voice. Thank God, that period of dictatorship is over now,' Abdullah shared with reporters.

Addressing queries about the opposition's stronger presence in the new Lok Sabha, Abdullah noted that the increased opposition strength signals significant changes.

On the formation of the NDA government for a third term, Abdullah remarked, 'Let them form the government, and then we will see how things unfold.'

When asked about the new NDA government's potential success, the former Union minister said, 'Let's wait and see. You in the media, and I will both witness the outcomes. Why hurry?'

Abdullah emphasized that the election results highlighted the power of the people's vote, calling it a significant achievement.

He also criticized the exit polls that predicted a strong BJP majority, suggesting that those pollsters should apologize and stop their misleading practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)