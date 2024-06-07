Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Hails End of 'Dictatorship,' Sees Stronger Opposition in New Lok Sabha

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president, expressed optimism about a stronger opposition in the new Lok Sabha, marking the end of what he termed 'dictatorship.' He pointed out that people have shown their power through the verdict, saving the Constitution. Abdullah also criticized exit polls predicting a BJP majority.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:00 IST
Farooq Abdullah Hails End of 'Dictatorship,' Sees Stronger Opposition in New Lok Sabha
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Farooq Abdullah, the National Conference president, declared on Friday that the era of 'dictatorship' is over, anticipating a more robust opposition in the newly elected Lok Sabha.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister asserted that the people's verdict has safeguarded the Constitution.

'This time, the opposition will be strong. During my tenure in Parliament, we were weak and had no voice. Thank God, that period of dictatorship is over now,' Abdullah shared with reporters.

Addressing queries about the opposition's stronger presence in the new Lok Sabha, Abdullah noted that the increased opposition strength signals significant changes.

On the formation of the NDA government for a third term, Abdullah remarked, 'Let them form the government, and then we will see how things unfold.'

When asked about the new NDA government's potential success, the former Union minister said, 'Let's wait and see. You in the media, and I will both witness the outcomes. Why hurry?'

Abdullah emphasized that the election results highlighted the power of the people's vote, calling it a significant achievement.

He also criticized the exit polls that predicted a strong BJP majority, suggesting that those pollsters should apologize and stop their misleading practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024