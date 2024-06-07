Rahul Gandhi Reviews Karnataka's Lok Sabha Performance
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reviewed the party's performance in recent Karnataka Lok Sabha elections. The Congress won nine seats, while BJP and JD(S) secured 17 and two seats respectively. Gandhi addressed newly elected MPs and candidates along with key Congress leaders. He also appeared before a special court regarding a defamation case.
In a critical assessment session, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday scrutinized the party's performance in the recent Karnataka Lok Sabha elections. The Congress emerged with nine seats, trailing behind BJP's 17 and JD(S)'s two in a state with 28 segments.
During the meeting, Gandhi interacted with the newly elected MPs and candidates who did not win, backed by prominent Congress figures including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, the Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka.
Earlier, Gandhi faced a special court over a defamation case lodged by the BJP's Karnataka unit in response to advertisements run in mainstream newspapers. He was granted bail.
