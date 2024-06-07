Modi Meets BJP Veterans Advani and Joshi Before Staking Claim for Third Term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi before proceeding to stake his claim to form the government for a third consecutive term. Modi was subsequently scheduled to visit President Droupadi Murmu, following his unanimous election as the leader of the BJP parliamentary party.
In a significant political move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited BJP stalwarts L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences on Friday. The visits come ahead of Modi's plan to stake claim for forming the government for a third consecutive term.
Modi's visit to Advani occurred shortly after he was unanimously chosen as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, the BJP parliamentary party, and the BJP in the Lok Sabha. Following his meeting with Advani, Modi proceeded to meet Joshi, a former BJP president.
Later in the day, Modi was scheduled to go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to call on President Droupadi Murmu, in preparation for officially staking claim to form the next government. With the BJP securing 240 seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) holding a majority with 293 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the NDA is poised to form the government.
