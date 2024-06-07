Left Menu

DMK Criticizes Modi’s Rise as 'Borrowed Benevolence'

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK criticized Narendra Modi, claiming he became Prime Minister due to support from NDA allies rather than receiving a direct mandate from the people. The party's mouthpiece, 'Murasoli,' emphasized Modi's inability to secure an independent majority and demanded that he focus on fulfilling everyday needs of Indians.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-06-2024 15:42 IST
In a stark critique aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK declared on Friday that his ascension to power was not a direct mandate from the people but a result of support from NDA allies like TDP and JD(U). DMK's Tamil mouthpiece 'Murasoli' condemned Modi's reliance on religious sentiments and his subsequent failure to secure a majority on his own.

The editorial specifically targeted Modi's campaign strategies, pointing out his inability to achieve the projected 400 seats, securing only 292. 'Enough of making tall claims and failing. Focus on everyday needs of the Indian people,' the editorial demanded. 'Create an India that is without tears and worries,' it urged.

The piece argued that Modi should take full responsibility for the electoral setbacks, attributing it to his ambition to frame the election victory as a personal achievement. With the BJP falling short of its proclaimed goal, DMK insisted that the failures were Modi's alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

