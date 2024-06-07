Left Menu

Biden Apologizes to Zelenskyy for Delayed Military Aid

President Joe Biden publicly apologized to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a delay in American military aid that allowed Russia to make battlefield gains. Biden assured Zelenskyy that American support for Ukraine remains unwavering, despite weeks of uncertainty and a six-month delay in Congressional approval of a $61 billion aid package.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:54 IST
Biden Apologizes to Zelenskyy for Delayed Military Aid
Joe Biden
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant diplomatic move, President Joe Biden offered a public apology to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. This apology addresses the prolonged delay in American military assistance, which had provided Russia opportunities to make gains on the battlefield.

Speaking from Paris during ceremonies honoring the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Biden expressed his regret for the months-long hold-up, which left Ukrainian forces in suspense about additional aid. The delay, spanning over six months, occurred while Biden awaited Congressional approval for a substantial $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Despite the holdup, Biden reassured Zelenskyy of the unwavering support from the American people for Ukraine's long-term fight. 'We're still in. Completely. Thoroughly,' Biden affirmed, pledging continued U.S. backing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024