Biden Apologizes to Zelenskyy for Delayed Military Aid
President Joe Biden publicly apologized to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a delay in American military aid that allowed Russia to make battlefield gains. Biden assured Zelenskyy that American support for Ukraine remains unwavering, despite weeks of uncertainty and a six-month delay in Congressional approval of a $61 billion aid package.
In a significant diplomatic move, President Joe Biden offered a public apology to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday. This apology addresses the prolonged delay in American military assistance, which had provided Russia opportunities to make gains on the battlefield.
Speaking from Paris during ceremonies honoring the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, Biden expressed his regret for the months-long hold-up, which left Ukrainian forces in suspense about additional aid. The delay, spanning over six months, occurred while Biden awaited Congressional approval for a substantial $61 billion military aid package for Ukraine.
Despite the holdup, Biden reassured Zelenskyy of the unwavering support from the American people for Ukraine's long-term fight. 'We're still in. Completely. Thoroughly,' Biden affirmed, pledging continued U.S. backing.
