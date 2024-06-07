Left Menu

South Africa's Political Turmoil: Opposition Parties in Unity Talks

South African opposition parties are in negotiations with the African National Congress (ANC) to form a government of national unity following a highly contested election. Despite the ANC's offer, deep divisions among the opposition parties have led to mixed reactions. A decision is required by June 16 as per the constitution.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:28 IST
  • South Africa

South Africa's political landscape is in a state of flux as opposition parties engage in crucial negotiations with the African National Congress (ANC). Following a contentious election, where the ANC failed to secure a majority, the ruling party extended an offer to form a government of national unity.

While some opposition factions are open to talks, others have categorically rejected the ANC's proposition. The main opposition, the Democratic Alliance, and the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters, each bring differing socioeconomic policies to the table, heightening the complexity of the negotiations.

Given the constitutional requirement to conclude these discussions by June 16, all eyes are on the outcome, which will significantly impact South Africa's political and economic future.

