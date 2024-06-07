Left Menu

NDA Shines in South India, Declares Modi: A New Political Era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) achievements in South India during the recent Lok Sabha polls. Notable victories and increasing vote shares in Kerala and Tamil Nadu herald a new political landscape, with the BJP making significant inroads despite challenges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 18:59 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for ushering in a 'new politics' in South India, following their performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Speaking at the NDA parliamentary party meet, Modi highlighted the notable victories and rising vote shares in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, marking a significant milestone for the BJP.

Modi celebrated the win of BJP candidate Suresh Gopi from the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, emphasizing that it's the first time the party has secured a representation in the state's Parliament. He also recognized the NDA's performance in Tamil Nadu, where despite no seat wins, a notable increase in vote share signals future potential.

Reflecting on the challenges faced, Modi mentioned the sacrifices made by BJP workers in Kerala amidst political violence, comparing it to Jammu and Kashmir. He further highlighted the NDA's overwhelming mandate in Andhra Pradesh, with victories in 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats, as a testament to the public's desire for national progress.

