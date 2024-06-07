Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor Names Rahul Gandhi 'Man of the Match' in Lok Sabha Polls

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised Rahul Gandhi as the 'man of the match' in the Lok Sabha polls, suggesting he should become the Leader of Opposition. Tharoor highlighted the challenges the Modi-led NDA government may face with coalition partners and praised Gandhi's extensive campaign efforts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:04 IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday praised Rahul Gandhi as 'the man of the match' of the Lok Sabha elections, advocating for him to assume the role of Leader of Opposition in the Lower House.

In an exclusive interview with PTI, Tharoor, after securing his fourth-straight Lok Sabha victory, stated that the election results indicated a significant rebuke to the BJP's perceived arrogance and unilateral approach.

Tharoor emphasized the challenges ahead for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to adapt to a more consultative and accommodating governance style. Highlighting internal dissent within the NDA, Tharoor warned of a potentially weakened government, citing opposition from within on policies such as the Agniveer scheme.

Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, was credited with steering a robust campaign, with Tharoor using cricketing metaphors to celebrate their achievements. He underscored the necessity for Gandhi to lead the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, given his popularity and strategic leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

