Ajit Pawar Clears Air on Fadnavis Resignation Rumors

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar confirmed that Devendra Fadnavis' offer to resign as Deputy CM was not discussed at the NDA meeting. He regarded this as an internal BJP matter. The discussion followed BJP’s underperformance in Maharashtra, including tallies for BJP and allies Shiv Sena and NCP.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 19:32 IST
In a recent clarification, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar stated that Devendra Fadnavis' purported resignation offer over BJP's lackluster performance was absent from discussions at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting held in Delhi. Amidst rampant speculation, Pawar underscored that this issue is essentially an internal affair of the BJP.

Prominent BJP allies, including TDP head N Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, have publicly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the party to balance regional aspirations with national goals. This endorsement comes as the BJP grapples with a significant seat reduction in Maharashtra.

The recent Lok Sabha election results saw BJP securing 9 out of the 48 seats in Maharashtra, down from 23 in the last elections. This performance prompted key RSS figures to convene with Fadnavis in Nagpur to dissect the scenario. Meanwhile, BJP's ally Shiv Sena, led by CM Eknath Shinde, won 7 of the 15 seats it contested, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP managed just one victory out of four contested seats.

A day post-elections, Fadnavis indicated his willingness to step down as Deputy CM to focus on fortifying the BJP in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections, slated to occur in less than six months.

