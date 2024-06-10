Left Menu

J P Nadda: The Steady Hand in BJP's Stormy Seas

J P Nadda, after leading the BJP as its national president for over four years, has been allocated the portfolio of Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Nadda, a seasoned politician from Himachal Pradesh, returns to Modi's cabinet amid crucial political shifts and upcoming elections.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:16 IST
In a significant reshuffle, J P Nadda, the seasoned politician who steered the BJP as its national president for over four years, has been allocated the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers. This move comes just a day after he took oath as a cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Nadda, who previously held the same portfolio in Modi's first term, steps into the role previously managed by Mansukh Mandaviya. With a term ending in June and a pivotal role in overseeing the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections, Nadda, the sole representative from Himachal Pradesh in the current cabinet, faces considerable challenges ahead.

Known for his strategic acumen and political correctness, Nadda's tenure as BJP president was marked by the party's significant wins and occasional setbacks. As he transitions back into a ministerial role, his experience and strategic insight will be critical in navigating the political landscape leading up to the next general elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

