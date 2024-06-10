Mystery Animal Sparks Frenzy at BJP MP's Oath Ceremony

During the oath-taking ceremony of BJP MP Durga Das Uikey, an unexpected twist captured public attention. A video showed a shadowy animal sauntering in the corridor of Rashtrapati Bhavan, leading to speculations that it was a big cat, possibly a leopard. However, Delhi Police quickly responded, confirming there are only dogs and domestic cats inside the presidential estate. No prior leopard sightings have been reported, a forest department official added, countering social media conjectures.

The clip went viral, triggering both alarm and amusement among social media users. One user on 'X' remarked, ''Just came across this viral video from the oath ceremony at @rashtrapatibhvn. As per the video, a leopard was seen roaming casually. Very risky.'' Another quipped, ''Free Safari Experience for Guests at Oath Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan.''

Delhi Police sought to quell the growing rumors by stating, ''Some media channels & SM handles are showing an animal captured during the live telecast of oath-taking ceremony held at the R.P. Bhavan yesterday, claiming it to be a wild animal. Claims of a wild animal at the ceremony are false. It was not wild. Ignore such baseless rumors.'' The police also assured the public that the security of the event was thoroughly managed.

