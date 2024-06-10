Veteran BJP Leader Virendra Kumar Retained as Social Justice Minister
Virendra Kumar, eight-time BJP MP, will continue as the social justice and empowerment minister under Narendra Modi's leadership, facing challenges like caste discrimination and disability issues. Ramdas Athawale remains MoS, while B L Verma joins as a new MoS. Kumar's extensive political journey includes being elected from Sagar and Tikamgarh.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move by the Narendra Modi government, eight-time BJP MP Virendra Kumar will retain his position as the social justice and empowerment minister. The leadership decision was announced amid crucial challenges such as caste discrimination and issues affecting SC/ST and OBC communities.
The Narendra Modi administration has also retained Republican Party of India's Ramdas Athawale as the minister of state (MoS) in the same ministry, with B L Verma being appointed as the new MoS, according to an official statement.
Kumar, a seasoned politician, rose from a humble background and has been elected eight consecutive times from Madhya Pradesh since 1996. His experience and dedication have been instrumental in his continued service in the ministry aiming to address critical social justice issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
President Murmu Attends National Launch of 'Spiritual Empowerment for a Clean and Healthy Society'
President Murmu Advocates for Spiritual Empowerment in Society
AfDB and UN Women Join Hands to Drive Women's Economic Empowerment in Africa
AI Empowerment: A Lifeline for Marginalised Communities
Delhi Minister Resigns Amidst SC/ST Fund Diversion Allegations