Left Menu

Veteran BJP Leader Virendra Kumar Retained as Social Justice Minister

Virendra Kumar, eight-time BJP MP, will continue as the social justice and empowerment minister under Narendra Modi's leadership, facing challenges like caste discrimination and disability issues. Ramdas Athawale remains MoS, while B L Verma joins as a new MoS. Kumar's extensive political journey includes being elected from Sagar and Tikamgarh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:45 IST
Veteran BJP Leader Virendra Kumar Retained as Social Justice Minister
Virendra Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move by the Narendra Modi government, eight-time BJP MP Virendra Kumar will retain his position as the social justice and empowerment minister. The leadership decision was announced amid crucial challenges such as caste discrimination and issues affecting SC/ST and OBC communities.

The Narendra Modi administration has also retained Republican Party of India's Ramdas Athawale as the minister of state (MoS) in the same ministry, with B L Verma being appointed as the new MoS, according to an official statement.

Kumar, a seasoned politician, rose from a humble background and has been elected eight consecutive times from Madhya Pradesh since 1996. His experience and dedication have been instrumental in his continued service in the ministry aiming to address critical social justice issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024