Veteran BJP Leader Virendra Kumar Retained as Social Justice Minister

In a significant move by the Narendra Modi government, eight-time BJP MP Virendra Kumar will retain his position as the social justice and empowerment minister. The leadership decision was announced amid crucial challenges such as caste discrimination and issues affecting SC/ST and OBC communities.

The Narendra Modi administration has also retained Republican Party of India's Ramdas Athawale as the minister of state (MoS) in the same ministry, with B L Verma being appointed as the new MoS, according to an official statement.

Kumar, a seasoned politician, rose from a humble background and has been elected eight consecutive times from Madhya Pradesh since 1996. His experience and dedication have been instrumental in his continued service in the ministry aiming to address critical social justice issues.

