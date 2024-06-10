Left Menu

Telangana CM Pushes for Timely Rs 2 Lakh Farm Loan Waiver

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to prepare for the implementation of a Rs two lakh farm loan waiver. He emphasized the need to gather accurate data from PACS and banks and stressed the importance of fulfilling the promise before August 15.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-06-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 22:56 IST
Telangana CM Pushes for Timely Rs 2 Lakh Farm Loan Waiver
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday mandated officials to draft modalities for a Rs two lakh farm loan waiver. This directive underscores the state's commitment to alleviating farmer debt burdens.

During the meeting, Reddy instructed officials to source information about farmers from both banks and PACS (Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies), ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries are identified. This step aims at fulfilling the ruling Congress party's electoral promise.

Reddy emphasized the importance of adhering to the promised timeline, directing that the farm loan waiver be implemented before August 15, a deadline set during the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, according to an official release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024