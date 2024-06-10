Telangana CM Pushes for Timely Rs 2 Lakh Farm Loan Waiver
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to prepare for the implementation of a Rs two lakh farm loan waiver. He emphasized the need to gather accurate data from PACS and banks and stressed the importance of fulfilling the promise before August 15.
In a decisive move, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday mandated officials to draft modalities for a Rs two lakh farm loan waiver. This directive underscores the state's commitment to alleviating farmer debt burdens.
During the meeting, Reddy instructed officials to source information about farmers from both banks and PACS (Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies), ensuring that all eligible beneficiaries are identified. This step aims at fulfilling the ruling Congress party's electoral promise.
Reddy emphasized the importance of adhering to the promised timeline, directing that the farm loan waiver be implemented before August 15, a deadline set during the campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, according to an official release.
