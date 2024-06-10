Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Challenges Modi's Mandate: Calls for Inclusive Governance

NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mandate post his third term oath, criticizing BJP's coalition approach and lack of inclusive governance. Speaking at NCP's 25th foundation event in Ahmednagar, Pawar urged party members to strengthen organization, highlighting BJP's electoral defeat in Ayodhya.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:52 IST
Sharad Pawar Challenges Modi's Mandate: Calls for Inclusive Governance
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath for his third term, NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar questioned the mandate underpinning Modi's leadership. Addressing a party congregation in Ahmednagar on the NCP's 25th foundation day, Pawar highlighted the BJP's reliance on coalition partners to form the government.

Pawar accused Modi of overlooking minority communities and not upholding the spirit of inclusive governance, emphasizing that the role of Prime Minister must transcend party lines. He cited examples of Modi's divisive rhetoric and urged the BJP to shift from 'Modi Sarkar' to a 'Government of India' mindset.

Reflecting on the recent Lok Sabha election results, Pawar urged the Nationalist Congress Party to mobilize support in upcoming state elections in Haryana and Jharkhand. He praised the electoral success of the newly elected Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke, encouraging the party to defend the interests of marginalized societal segments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024