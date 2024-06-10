Sharad Pawar Challenges Modi's Mandate: Calls for Inclusive Governance

In a pointed critique a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the oath for his third term, NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar questioned the mandate underpinning Modi's leadership. Addressing a party congregation in Ahmednagar on the NCP's 25th foundation day, Pawar highlighted the BJP's reliance on coalition partners to form the government.

Pawar accused Modi of overlooking minority communities and not upholding the spirit of inclusive governance, emphasizing that the role of Prime Minister must transcend party lines. He cited examples of Modi's divisive rhetoric and urged the BJP to shift from 'Modi Sarkar' to a 'Government of India' mindset.

Reflecting on the recent Lok Sabha election results, Pawar urged the Nationalist Congress Party to mobilize support in upcoming state elections in Haryana and Jharkhand. He praised the electoral success of the newly elected Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke, encouraging the party to defend the interests of marginalized societal segments.

