Sumitra Mahajan Emphasizes Experience for Lok Sabha Speaker's Role

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan stressed the importance of having an experienced individual for the Speaker's role in the lower house. As the BJP-led government completes ministerial allocations, focus shifts to electing the Speaker for the 18th Lok Sabha, requiring coordination across party lines.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan advocated for experience in the next Speaker of the lower house, highlighting the need for effective coordination between ruling and opposition benches.

With the new BJP-led NDA government finalizing ministerial portfolios, the spotlight turns to electing the Speaker for the 18th Lok Sabha. Mahajan emphasized that the role demands smooth handling of parliamentary proceedings.

Speaking to PTI, Mahajan, who served as Speaker from 2014 to 2019, said the BJP must garner support from key allies to secure the Speaker's post due to a lack of majority. Despite a dip in BJP's seats, the NDA holds a strong majority under PM Modi, whose leadership continues to inspire public confidence.

