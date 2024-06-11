Narendra Modi Urges Supporters to Drop 'Modi Ka Parivar' Tag from Social Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on his supporters to remove the 'Modi Ka Parivar' suffix from their social media handles, noting that the election win by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has effectively delivered the message it was meant to convey.

Back in March, BJP members and supporters had identified themselves as 'Modi Ka Parivar' (Modi's family) on social media platforms, after opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's criticism of Modi for having no family. The Prime Minister had responded by saying that the people of India are his family.

In a post on X, Modi stated, 'Throughout the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media accounts as a mark of affection towards me. I derived immense strength from it. The people of India have granted the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to continue working for the nation's betterment.' He concluded, 'With the message of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request you to now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken.' Modi has since changed his profile and header photos on his X handle, now featuring images from his first day in office and his government's third-term swearing-in ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)