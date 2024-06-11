Left Menu

United Opposition Thwarts BJP Majority: Pathak Emphasizes AAP's Role

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sandeep Pathak highlighted the role of a united opposition in preventing the BJP from securing a majority. He stated that the AAP-Congress alliance was specific to the Lok Sabha polls. The future course for Haryana Assembly polls will be decided by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:40 IST
In a significant political development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sandeep Pathak asserted that a united opposition successfully hindered the BJP from achieving a majority. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Pathak emphasized that this coalition was driven by a commitment to the nation rather than political gains.

Discussing the alliance with the Congress in Haryana, Pathak clarified that the collaboration was exclusively for the Lok Sabha elections. He mentioned that plans for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections would be finalized after consultations with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

Reflecting on the recent Lok Sabha results, Pathak noted that the AAP, a member of the INDIA bloc, had contested the Kurukshetra seat but narrowly lost. Despite this, he highlighted the opposition's success in limiting the BJP to below 250 seats, attributing it to a united front against the ruling party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

