Kerala Governor Blasts State Government Over Culture of Violence

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, known for his ongoing disagreements with the Left government led by Pinarayi Vijayan, declared on Tuesday that the residents of the state have unequivocally rejected the culture of violence.

Responding to media inquiries regarding his declination of the state government's request to inaugurate a public meeting for the three-day-long Loka Kerala Sabha—a global platform for Keralites—Khan asserted that he would not attend events organized by individuals who promote violence.

Addressing reporters, Khan expressed his admiration for the people of Kerala, particularly those from Kannur district, a CPI(M) stronghold, for their firm stance against violence and bomb-making. His remarks follow the Lok Sabha election results, where the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF faced a significant setback. Without direct reference to the election outcomes, Khan emphasized that the culture of violence has been firmly repudiated by the Keralites.

Referring to various incidents, including protests against him by CPI(M)'s student wing, the death of a veterinary student, and the alleged suicide of a dance master, Khan criticized the Left government. He condemned the glorification of bomb-makers and recounted his experiences of being attacked, stating that he would not endorse such behaviors by attending their functions.

The Governor further criticized the lack of prior communication regarding the Loka Kerala Sabha, scheduled from June 13 to 15. He questioned the sudden invitation to an event aimed at cultural and socio-political integration of Malayalees outside the state.

