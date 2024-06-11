BJP Triumphs in Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Polls
The BJP dominated the Lok Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, securing 56.29% of the votes compared to Congress's 41.57%. The party led in 61 out of 68 assembly segments. At a meeting, they strategized for upcoming by-elections and congratulated PM Modi on his third term.
The BJP made a decisive victory in the Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha elections, securing 56.29% of votes, marking a significant 14.27% lead over the Congress, which garnered 41.57%, according to a resolution by the BJP legislature party on Tuesday.
The party took the lead in 61 out of 68 assembly segments, polling 61% in Kangra, 53% in Mandi, 54% in Shimla, and 58% in Hamirpur. Meanwhile, the Congress received 37% in Kangra, 46% in Mandi, 45% in Shimla, and 41% in Hamirpur.
Opposition leader and ex-chief minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the meeting, which reviewed the party's performance in six assembly by-elections and discussed strategies for three upcoming by-elections on July 10. Senior leader Randhir Sharma highlighted their gratitude to workers and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jagat Prakash Nadda for their achievements.
