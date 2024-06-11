Left Menu

Unprecedented Security for Odisha Chief Minister's Swearing-In Ceremony

Authorities are deploying 67 platoons of police for Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's swearing-in ceremony in Odisha. Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries are likely to attend, with around 30,000 people expected. Bhubaneswar offices will close from 1 pm, and tight security arrangements are being implemented.

Updated: 11-06-2024 23:16 IST
Authorities have prioritized security at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony of Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, set for Wednesday. An official confirmed the deployment of 67 police platoons to ensure safety for attendees, which include Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and several BJP chief ministers.

The event is expected to attract 30,000 people to Janata Maidan, prompting the state government to close its Bhubaneswar offices from 1 pm. Comprehensive security measures, including anti-terrorism squads, ODRAF units, dog squads, and anti-sabotage teams, will be in place, according to Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda.

In anticipation of the large gathering, the police have conducted security drills across various hotels and will impose traffic restrictions. The newly victorious BJP, having secured 78 of 147 seats in the recent state Assembly elections, will see Majhi take an essential oath, preceded by stringent security arrangements.

