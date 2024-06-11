BJP Strategizes Post-Maharashtra Poll Debacle

Following a major electoral setback in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to gather its senior functionaries for a crucial meeting on June 14 in Mumbai, according to sources.

The meeting will see the participation of prominent figures including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Mumbai unit BJP president Ashish Shelar.

Discussions are expected to center on strategic preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections, sources indicated. The conclave will bring together all district heads and other key party functionaries.

