BJP Strategizes Post-Maharashtra Poll Debacle
Following a significant loss in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party is convening a key meeting in Mumbai on June 14. Attendees include Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Mumbai unit president Ashish Shelar. The focus will be on upcoming assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
Following a major electoral setback in Maharashtra, the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to gather its senior functionaries for a crucial meeting on June 14 in Mumbai, according to sources.
The meeting will see the participation of prominent figures including Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and Mumbai unit BJP president Ashish Shelar.
Discussions are expected to center on strategic preparations for the forthcoming assembly elections, sources indicated. The conclave will bring together all district heads and other key party functionaries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Polling begins for 42 seats in Odisha's fourth and last round of assembly elections: Official.
Fadnavis Admits Setback, Pledges Recovery in Maharashtra Assembly Elections
BJP Leads in Odisha Assembly Elections Amid Intense Competition
Andhra Pradesh Awaits Outcome of High-Stakes Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections
Landslide Victory for Sikkim Krantikari Morcha in Assembly Elections