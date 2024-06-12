Putin to Meet Erdogan at Kazakhstan Summit Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, quoted by Russian news agencies, said on Tuesday he hoped to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next month at a regional meeting in Kazakhstan. "I hope that very soon, on the 3rd or 4th of July, he will be in Astana as far as I know," Putin told visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, referring to the capital of the former Soviet state.

"This is part of an international event, and he and I will have an opportunity to meet and discuss all current issues." The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a regional grouping of nations and Turkey often takes part in meetings as a "dialogue partner".

Erdogan has sought to maintain good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and act as an intermediary amid the more than two-year-old conflict pitting the two neighbours against each other.

