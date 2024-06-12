Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Farooq Abdullah's Call for Pakistan Dialogue

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina criticized National Conference president Farooq Abdullah for advocating dialogue with Pakistan, accusing Pakistan of fostering terrorism in the region. Raina emphasized that the BJP would respond to Pakistan in the same language it understands, and urged Abdullah to support Indian forces instead.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-06-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 17:37 IST
BJP Criticizes Farooq Abdullah's Call for Pakistan Dialogue
Ravinder Raina
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina launched a vociferous critique against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's proposition for dialogue with Pakistan. Raina questioned the rationale behind negotiating with what he termed as an 'enemy nation' responsible for the turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir through sponsored terrorism.

He stated unequivocally that the BJP would counter Pakistan in the 'same language' it understands, illustrating the party's hardline stance. 'Abdullah should stop advocating for Pakistan, a nation that has bled Jammu and Kashmir dry and wrought havoc by training and arming terrorists to target innocent civilians,' Raina asserted.

Earlier, Farooq Abdullah had told reporters in Srinagar that lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir is unattainable without dialogue between India and Pakistan. However, Raina dismissed this notion, urging Abdullah instead to fortify the morale of the Indian Army, police, and paramilitary forces who risk their lives fighting terrorism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024