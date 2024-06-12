BJP Criticizes Farooq Abdullah's Call for Pakistan Dialogue

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina launched a vociferous critique against National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's proposition for dialogue with Pakistan. Raina questioned the rationale behind negotiating with what he termed as an 'enemy nation' responsible for the turmoil in Jammu and Kashmir through sponsored terrorism.

He stated unequivocally that the BJP would counter Pakistan in the 'same language' it understands, illustrating the party's hardline stance. 'Abdullah should stop advocating for Pakistan, a nation that has bled Jammu and Kashmir dry and wrought havoc by training and arming terrorists to target innocent civilians,' Raina asserted.

Earlier, Farooq Abdullah had told reporters in Srinagar that lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir is unattainable without dialogue between India and Pakistan. However, Raina dismissed this notion, urging Abdullah instead to fortify the morale of the Indian Army, police, and paramilitary forces who risk their lives fighting terrorism.

