Pema Khandu Re-Elected as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister for Historic Third Term

Pema Khandu has been unanimously chosen to serve a third term as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting the continued confidence of the BJP Legislature Party. Senior leader Tarun Chugh announced the decision at a meeting held on Wednesday, with Chugh and Ravi Sankar Prasad attending as BJP central observers.

The decision marks a significant moment for the BJP, further confirmed by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other important figures. Later in the evening, Khandu, accompanied by Chugh and several legislators, met Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik at Raj Bhawan to stake their claim to form the government.

"I assured the people of the state that the new government as 'Team Arunachal' will keep all the commitments enlisted in the election manifesto and will ensure that developmental activities will be initiated in all the districts," Khandu said. His new council of ministers will be sworn in on Thursday at Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall in a ceremony likely to feature Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other high-profile leaders.

