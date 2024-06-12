Left Menu

Pema Khandu Re-Elected as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister for Historic Third Term

Pema Khandu will serve as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for a third consecutive term, following his unanimous election as BJP Legislature Party Leader. His re-election reflects the BJP’s continued influence, bolstered by support from key figures like Prime Minister Modi and BJP President J P Nadda.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 12-06-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 20:12 IST
Pema Khandu Re-Elected as Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister for Historic Third Term
Pema Khandu
  • Country:
  • India

Pema Khandu has been unanimously chosen to serve a third term as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting the continued confidence of the BJP Legislature Party. Senior leader Tarun Chugh announced the decision at a meeting held on Wednesday, with Chugh and Ravi Sankar Prasad attending as BJP central observers.

The decision marks a significant moment for the BJP, further confirmed by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other important figures. Later in the evening, Khandu, accompanied by Chugh and several legislators, met Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik at Raj Bhawan to stake their claim to form the government.

"I assured the people of the state that the new government as 'Team Arunachal' will keep all the commitments enlisted in the election manifesto and will ensure that developmental activities will be initiated in all the districts," Khandu said. His new council of ministers will be sworn in on Thursday at Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall in a ceremony likely to feature Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other high-profile leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs in Global Trade Finance

Asia's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Growth and Geopolitical Risks

Green BPM Made Easy: Enhancing Environmental Sustainability in Business Processes with SOPA

Tackling Inequality: The World Bank's New Indicator Sparks Hope for a Fairer Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024