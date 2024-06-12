Left Menu

Mann Meets Kejriwal in Tihar Jail: AAP's Election Review

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail to discuss the party's performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Despite the Congress winning most seats, AAP managed three seats. The meeting followed all security protocols and was the first since the Lok Sabha poll results.

Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy political development, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed the party's performance in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections, insiders revealed.

The discussion took place in the visitor's room of Tihar jail at 12.30 pm, with Delhi Chief Minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal also in attendance, according to official sources.

Kejriwal is currently being held in Tihar's jail number 2 in connection with the excise policy-linked money laundering case. This marks the third instance of Mann meeting Kejriwal in the prison since Kejriwal's incarceration on April 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

