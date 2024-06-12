Naidu's Diverse Cabinet: A New Political Era in Andhra Pradesh

N Chandrababu Naidu's new cabinet in Andhra Pradesh boasts a mix of 17 newcomers and 8 experienced ministers. The diverse team includes three women, members from backward classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and one Muslim representative.

The oath-taking ceremony was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and various other distinguished guests. Besides Naidu, 20 ministers belong to the TDP, with three from Janasena and one from the BJP.

The NDA, consisting of TDP, BJP, and Janasena, achieved a sweeping victory in the recent elections, winning 164 out of 175 assembly seats and 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh.

