Left Menu

Nepal's Foreign Minister Congratulates Jaishankar on Reappointment

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Nepal, Narayankaji Shrestha, congratulated India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on his reappointment. The leaders discussed Nepal-India relations, expressing a mutual commitment to strengthen cooperation. Jaishankar, beginning his second term, appreciated Shrestha's warm sentiments and congratulatory message.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 12-06-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2024 22:59 IST
Nepal's Foreign Minister Congratulates Jaishankar on Reappointment
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayankaji Shrestha, also known as Prakash, reached out to India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday to extend hearty congratulations on his reappointment.

"Had a phone call with EAM of India @DrSJaishankar. Extended heartiest congratulations on his reappointment. Discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations. Look forward to working together for further advancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," Foreign Minister Shrestha stated on X.

Jaishankar responded with gratitude, saying, "Appreciated the congratulatory call from DPM and FM@nksthaprakash of Nepal. Thank you for his warm sentiments and good wishes. Look forward to working with him to advance our deep-rooted friendship."

Jaishankar, 69, began his second consecutive term as India's External Affairs Minister on Tuesday, alongside senior BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Nirmala Sitharaman, who retained their respective ministries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024