Nepal's Foreign Minister Congratulates Jaishankar on Reappointment

Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayankaji Shrestha, also known as Prakash, reached out to India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday to extend hearty congratulations on his reappointment.

"Had a phone call with EAM of India @DrSJaishankar. Extended heartiest congratulations on his reappointment. Discussed various aspects of Nepal-India relations. Look forward to working together for further advancing mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," Foreign Minister Shrestha stated on X.

Jaishankar responded with gratitude, saying, "Appreciated the congratulatory call from DPM and FM@nksthaprakash of Nepal. Thank you for his warm sentiments and good wishes. Look forward to working with him to advance our deep-rooted friendship."

Jaishankar, 69, began his second consecutive term as India's External Affairs Minister on Tuesday, alongside senior BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Nirmala Sitharaman, who retained their respective ministries.

