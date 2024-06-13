Left Menu

Congress Forms Panel for Budhni Bypoll Candidate

Congress has formed a panel, including Jaivardhan Singh and Shailendra Patel, to recommend a candidate for the Budhni assembly bypoll. This follows Shivraj Singh Chouhan's election to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha, requiring a byelection in Budhni. The panel will consult local leaders and submit a name to the state Congress president.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Congress on Thursday assembled a panel comprising former minister Jaivardhan Singh and ex-MLA Shailendra Patel to propose a candidate for the upcoming bypoll in the Budhni assembly constituency of Madhya Pradesh. The seat, currently held by BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has become vacant following his election to the Lok Sabha from Vidisha, where he now serves as the Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development.

A Congress spokesperson revealed that the panel will work closely with local party leaders in Budhni to finalize a candidate and will submit the selected name to the state Congress president for approval.

Chouhan's stronghold in Budhni dates back to 1990 when he won his first assembly election there. He managed to hold onto the seat for an impressive streak, securing five consecutive victories from 2006 to 2023.

