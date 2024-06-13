Pakistan Maintains Diplomatic Silence on Indian Elections

In a move underscoring its diplomatic stance, Pakistan has opted to remain silent on India's recently concluded elections. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch addressed this during her weekly press briefing.

Narendra Modi took the oath as India's prime minister for a third term after the BJP-led alliance secured victory. When queried about the Indian election, Baloch stated, ''Pakistan has no commentary to offer with regard to the elections or the domestic matters inside India.''

Notably, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended congratulations to Modi via a tweet, a gesture Baloch described as customary between state leaders. She emphasized this was a standard diplomatic practice and didn't elaborate further on the correspondence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)