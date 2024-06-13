Left Menu

Shiv Sena Backs Shendge in Friendly Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls

The ruling Shiv Sena has announced support for independent candidate Shivaji Shendge in the upcoming Maharashtra legislative council elections from the Mumbai Teachers' constituency. The election, scheduled for June 26, will see a 'friendly fight' among Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP allies.

In a strategic move, the ruling Shiv Sena extended its support to independent candidate Shivaji Shendge for the Maharashtra legislative council elections from the Mumbai Teachers' constituency, slated for June 26.

Sanjay More, secretary of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, revealed that this decision was made after thorough consultations with their allies, including BJP and NCP, setting the stage for a friendly contest.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated Jagannath Abhyankar, while BJP's Shivnath Darade will also contest independently alongside NCP's Shivaji Nalawade. This mirrors the scenario in Nashik Teachers constituency, where all three parties are fielding candidates, leading to another friendly contest.

