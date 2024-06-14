Left Menu

Mahayuti Coalition Faces Internal Strife Amid Rajya Sabha and Cabinet Expansion Tensions

Internal conflicts within the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra are intensifying over Rajya Sabha nominations and delayed cabinet expansion. Discontent within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has surfaced, notably with Chhagan Bhujbal expressing his displeasure. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat has warned of dire consequences if the cabinet expansion issue isn't resolved swiftly.

Tensions within Maharashtra's ruling Mahayuti coalition are escalating, driven by unresolved issues such as the Rajya Sabha nominations and cabinet expansion delays. Discord within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has become public, voiced by veteran leader Chhagan Bhujbal who feels sidelined over recent decisions.

Bhujbal, a strong OBC leader, hinted at internal dissatisfaction regarding the fairness of ticket allocations for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections. He remarked on potential underlying reasons for these decisions, including destiny or compulsions, but refrained from addressing whether dynasty politics influenced the selections.

In another development, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat issued a stern warning about the delayed cabinet expansion in Maharashtra, led by Sena chief Eknath Shinde. He emphasized the need for clarity and swift action to prevent potential fallout within the coalition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

