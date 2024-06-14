Some mischievous social media users twisted it and took it out of context: Annamalai on Tamilisai Soundararajan video

Responding to the speculation surrounding the Amit Shah and Tamilisai Soundararajan video, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai clarified on Friday that the conversation between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan was a friendly conversation between two party members and was taken out of context by some mischievous social media users. The video, recorded during TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, shows Amit Shah in a stern conversation with BJP leader and former Governor of Telangana Soundararajan. In the video, Amit Shah can also be seen gesturing with his finger.

Following the video's circulation, many speculated that Shah was reprimanding or warning Soundararajan. "The conversation that you saw was a friendly exchange between Amit Shah and senior party leader Tamilisai Soundararajan. Some mischievous social media people (users) twisted it and took it out of context," Annamalai said.

Annamalai further added that Soundararajan is a valued member of the BJP and continues to work at the ground level. He also mentioned that he visited her house recently. "Tamilisai Soundararajan is a valued member of BJP...it was a gentle conversation and she also clarified it...today I went to her house also. she is continuing to do her work at the ground level," he said.

Soundararajan herself addressed the speculation in a post on her social media account on Thursday. She clarified that during their meeting in Andhra Pradesh, the first since the 2024 elections, Shah had called her to discuss the post-poll follow-up and the challenges she faced. "Yesterday as I met our Home Minister Amit Shah in AP for the first time after the 2024 Elections he called me to ask about post poll followup and the challenges faced.. As i was eloborating,due to paucity of time with utmost concern he adviced to carry out the political and constituency work intensively which was reassuring. This is to clarify all unwarranted speculations around," Soundararajan said in a post on X. (ANI)

