Modi and Meloni's Camaraderie: A New Diplomatic Era
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased their strong camaraderie in a video during Modi's visit to Apulia, Italy. The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in various sectors. Their friendly interaction marks a significant diplomatic connection between Italy and India.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased a warm camaraderie during Modi's recent visit to Apulia, southern Italy. In a short selfie video captioned with 'Hi friends, from #Melodi', Meloni highlighted the friendly rapport between the two leaders.
Prime Minister Modi's visit, his first international trip after securing a third term, included thanking Meloni for the G7 Summit invitation. The 47-year-old Italian premier shared the video on her X account, featuring Modi laughing behind her, adding, 'Hello from the Melodi team'.
The video was reshared by Modi with a message promoting the enduring friendship between India and Italy. Their meeting also involved discussions on enhancing bilateral ties in commerce, energy, defense, and futuristic sectors like biofuels and critical minerals.
