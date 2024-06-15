Left Menu

Modi and Meloni's Camaraderie: A New Diplomatic Era

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased their strong camaraderie in a video during Modi's visit to Apulia, Italy. The two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in various sectors. Their friendly interaction marks a significant diplomatic connection between Italy and India.

PTI | Bari | Updated: 15-06-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 15:22 IST
Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showcased a warm camaraderie during Modi's recent visit to Apulia, southern Italy. In a short selfie video captioned with 'Hi friends, from #Melodi', Meloni highlighted the friendly rapport between the two leaders.

Prime Minister Modi's visit, his first international trip after securing a third term, included thanking Meloni for the G7 Summit invitation. The 47-year-old Italian premier shared the video on her X account, featuring Modi laughing behind her, adding, 'Hello from the Melodi team'.

The video was reshared by Modi with a message promoting the enduring friendship between India and Italy. Their meeting also involved discussions on enhancing bilateral ties in commerce, energy, defense, and futuristic sectors like biofuels and critical minerals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

