MVA's Lok Sabha Triumph: A Prelude to Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray proclaimed that Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) victory in the Lok Sabha polls is just the beginning, expressing confidence in winning the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. Attending a joint press conference with MVA members Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan, Thackeray highlighted the diminishing invincibility of the BJP in Maharashtra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2024 15:39 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 15:39 IST
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray declared on Saturday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) triumph in the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra marks a promising start rather than an endpoint. Thackeray expressed strong optimism that the opposition alliance is well-positioned for victory in the forthcoming state assembly elections.

At a joint press conference with MVA counterparts, including NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar and senior Congress figure Prithviraj Chavan in south Mumbai, the leaders discussed their strategy for the state polls slated for later this year. Thackeray remarked that the people of Maharashtra have exposed the fallacy of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) perceived invincibility.

"The Lok Sabha poll victory for Maha Vikas Aghadi is not the end; it is the beginning," said the former chief minister. Congress leader Chavan predicted an imminent change in Maharashtra's government post the Lok Sabha election results. Taking a jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pawar said, "We thank PM Narendra Modi for creating a political environment favorable to the MVA."

