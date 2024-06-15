Left Menu

Rural Development Minister Shivraj Chouhan emphasises strengthening of DISHA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 20:13 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficeofSSC)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has emphasised strengthening District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA) as part of the ministry's 100-day agenda.

An official statement issued on Saturday said at a meeting with the ministry officials, Chouhan discussed the action plan for the next 100 days and said he will write a letter to all the newly elected MPs to request them to ensure that the meetings of DISHA committees are held.

The meeting was held on Friday evening.

The rural development ministry said Chouhan stressed on working together with full strength on every scheme of rural development to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a developed India.

Discussing the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), he stressed on structuring the project for an ideal life for the elderly, widows and the disabled, and said every problem should be taken seriously.

''If there is a need to change the rules and regulations of the scheme, then amendments should also be made,'' the minister said in the meeting.

Emphasising the importance of DISHA committees, he said there is a need to strengthen them further.

The minister added that he will write a letter to all the newly elected MPs to request them to ensure that the meetings of DISHA committees are held on time so that every small problem and progress can be continuously paid attention to.

Ministers of state for rural development Chandra Shekhar Pemmasani and Kamlesh Paswan, Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

