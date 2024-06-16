Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Lok Sabha Speaker's Election Approaches

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc will support TDP if it fields a candidate for the Lok Sabha speaker's election. Raut emphasized the importance of this election, alleging BJP's tendency to betray its allies and asserting the instability of the NDA government.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 11:35 IST
Tensions Rise as Lok Sabha Speaker's Election Approaches
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced that all partners of the opposition INDIA bloc would rally behind Telugu Desam Party (TDP) if it nominates a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha speaker's election.

Addressing reporters, Raut emphasized the crucial nature of this election, cautioning that a victory for BJP could potentially fracture its supporting allies, including TDP, JD(U), and other political groups led by Chirag Paswan and Jayant Chaudhary. 'We have the experience that BJP betrays those who support it,' Raut asserted.

Raut further stated that the opposition deserves the deputy speaker's post as per parliamentary rules and criticized the current NDA government for its alleged instability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024