Tensions Rise as Lok Sabha Speaker's Election Approaches
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc will support TDP if it fields a candidate for the Lok Sabha speaker's election. Raut emphasized the importance of this election, alleging BJP's tendency to betray its allies and asserting the instability of the NDA government.
In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced that all partners of the opposition INDIA bloc would rally behind Telugu Desam Party (TDP) if it nominates a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha speaker's election.
Addressing reporters, Raut emphasized the crucial nature of this election, cautioning that a victory for BJP could potentially fracture its supporting allies, including TDP, JD(U), and other political groups led by Chirag Paswan and Jayant Chaudhary. 'We have the experience that BJP betrays those who support it,' Raut asserted.
Raut further stated that the opposition deserves the deputy speaker's post as per parliamentary rules and criticized the current NDA government for its alleged instability.
