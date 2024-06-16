Tensions Rise as Lok Sabha Speaker's Election Approaches

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced that all partners of the opposition INDIA bloc would rally behind Telugu Desam Party (TDP) if it nominates a candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha speaker's election.

Addressing reporters, Raut emphasized the crucial nature of this election, cautioning that a victory for BJP could potentially fracture its supporting allies, including TDP, JD(U), and other political groups led by Chirag Paswan and Jayant Chaudhary. 'We have the experience that BJP betrays those who support it,' Raut asserted.

Raut further stated that the opposition deserves the deputy speaker's post as per parliamentary rules and criticized the current NDA government for its alleged instability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)