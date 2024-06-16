Amit Shah Reviews Security in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Rising Terror Incidents

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir following a spate of terror incidents, sources revealed.

Shah also assessed the preparations for the upcoming Amarnath pilgrimage set to commence on June 29.

Sources confirmed that the home minister received a detailed briefing on the current scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, where security forces are poised to escalate counter-terrorism operations in the ensuing days.

These operations will align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives, given during a recent high-level meeting at North Block, which called for deploying the ''full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities'' after back-to-back terror attacks, including an assault on a bus carrying pilgrims.

The high-level review meeting was attended by key figures including National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, and other top security officials.

In a prior meeting last Friday, Shah was briefed on several facets of the security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, from the deployment of forces along the International Border and Line of Control to the status of ongoing anti-terror operations and infiltration attempts.

The backdrop of Shah's review was marked by recent terrorist activities in the districts of Reasi, Kathua, and Doda, which resulted in numerous casualties.

On June 13, Prime Minister Modi deliberated on the security measures and counter-terror operations over a call with Shah and Lt Governor Sinha, ensuring that comprehensive safety protocols are in place for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, which attracts a significant influx of pilgrims.

This year's preparations include advanced security measures such as RFID cards for pilgrims and economic insurance covers for both pilgrims and the animals accompanying them.

