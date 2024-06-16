Left Menu

Global Call for Ukraine's Integrity: Pathway to Peace

Eighty countries united in calling for Ukraine’s territorial integrity as a basis for peace negotiations with Russia in a Swiss conference. While not all key developing nations signed the final document, the conference highlighted the importance of nuclear safety, food security, and prisoner exchanges.

PTI | Obburgen | Updated: 16-06-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 18:35 IST
Eighty countries gathered in Switzerland on Sunday to advocate for Ukraine's territorial integrity as the cornerstone of any peace agreement with Russia. The conference, held at the Bürgenstock resort, concluded with a communique emphasizing the necessity of nuclear safety, food security, and prisoner exchanges.

The two-day event drew around 100 delegations, primarily from Western and some developing nations. Despite the absence of Russia and its key ally China, attendees, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recognized the meeting as a significant step towards peace. However, analysts express skepticism about the immediate impact due to Russia's exclusion.

As conflicts in Gaza and other global issues divert attention, this conference sought to refocus the world's gaze on Ukraine. The UN Charter's principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty were highlighted as vital for lasting peace. The discussions underscored the need for a broad-based international effort to confront Russia's actions and support Ukraine's sovereignty.

