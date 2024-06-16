Left Menu

India's Strategic Neutrality at Ukraine Peace Summit

India maintained neutrality at the Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland, refraining from endorsing any communiques. Represented by Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, India reaffirmed its commitment to facilitate a peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy, engaging with all stakeholders in the ongoing conflict.

Updated: 16-06-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 20:38 IST
  • India

India maintained a neutral stance at the recent Ukraine Peace Summit held in Switzerland, opting not to align with any resulting communiques. The summit, hosted near Lucerne on June 15 and 16, sought to find a lasting resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, represented India at the high-profile event. According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India's participation underscored its consistent approach to facilitating peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

The summit concluded with numerous countries expressing support for Ukraine's 'territorial integrity' and calling for continued talks. Despite this, India chose not to sign any document emerging from the discussions. The MEA reiterated that India remains committed to engaging with all stakeholders to achieve a sincere and practical resolution to the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

