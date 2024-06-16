India's Strategic Neutrality at Ukraine Peace Summit

India maintained a neutral stance at the recent Ukraine Peace Summit held in Switzerland, opting not to align with any resulting communiques. The summit, hosted near Lucerne on June 15 and 16, sought to find a lasting resolution to the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Pavan Kapoor, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, represented India at the high-profile event. According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India's participation underscored its consistent approach to facilitating peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

The summit concluded with numerous countries expressing support for Ukraine's 'territorial integrity' and calling for continued talks. Despite this, India chose not to sign any document emerging from the discussions. The MEA reiterated that India remains committed to engaging with all stakeholders to achieve a sincere and practical resolution to the conflict.

